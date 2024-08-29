This new Circle to Search feature makes it easy to share what you find

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has introduced a new “Share” button for Circle to Search, allowing users to quickly share the content they find.

Unlike screenshots, this feature allows you to share content without saving it to your device.

However, the share sheet offers options to upload the content to Google Photos or save it on Google Keep, though users should be mindful of potential resolution issues.

Circle to Search rolled out earlier this year for select Pixel and Galaxy models, and it has since transformed the way many users find information online. Say, for instance, you’re watching a video and want to find a specific item featured in the clip, all you need to do is pause the video and circle the item to locate it instantly using this functionality. And now, to further improve your experience with this tool, Google is rolling out a new addition to Circle to Search.

Following an announcement during the Made by Google 2024 event, the Mountain View tech giant has introduced a “Share” button that pops up after you activate Circle to Search and lasso the content you’re interested in knowing more about (h/t 9to5Google). This functionality essentially allows you to quickly send what you circled to others. It’s a little different from how screenshots work, given that the circled bit is not saved to your device, and you don’t need to manually crop the larger image.

The share sheet, however, gives you the option to upload the circled content to Google Photos or even save it on Google Keep. One thing worth noting is the resolution of the circled content, especially if it’s a small area within a larger image, might not be particularly great when saved through these methods. Given this, if you’d like more clarity and detail, we recommend just downloading the image instead. On the other hand, if you’re circling a large area, though, you’re unlikely to face any resolution-related issues. Either way, we’re pretty excited to start using this feature.

