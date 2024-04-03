Google brings Circle to Search to the $1,800 Pixel Fold

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Circle to Search feature is now available on the Pixel Fold.

This comes a short while after the feature arrived on recent Pixel and Galaxy phones.

Google announced last week that the Circle to Search feature was available on more Pixel phones. The company also confirmed that the feature was coming “soon” to the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, but didn’t give a launch date.

Thankfully, Pixel Fold users didn’t have to wait too long as Circle to Search is now available on the $1,800 foldable phone. The addition was spotted by 9to5Google but we can indeed see it on our own Pixel Fold review unit after updating to the latest software. Check out the screenshots below.

Circle to Search is activated by holding the bottom bar and then circling or tapping on-screen content to initiate a web search. This makes it a handy alternative to taking a screenshot and then using Google Lens. Google also confirmed that Circle to Search will soon let you translate text on-screen, pointing to examples such as menus and social media posts.

In addition to the Pixel Fold, Circle to Search is also available on the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 7 range, the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 7a, and the Pixel 6a. The feature is also available on recent Samsung phones, namely the Galaxy S24 range, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 range.

