The Chromecast with Google TV 4K is getting an overdue update

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR The Chromecast with Google TV 4K has just received the October security patch.

It doesn’t look like the update has come to the HD model just yet.

The Chromecast with Google TV line is one of the best streaming gadgets around, bringing cheap pricing and relatively polished software. Now, Google has quietly pushed out a new update to the 4K model.

9to5Google spotted a new update for the Chromecast with Google TV 4K model. The update primarily brings the October 2023 security patch to the device. This is a couple of months late, but we’re still glad to see this patch arriving. The previous update arrived in October and brought the September 2023 security update.

There’s no word on any other significant changes, so those hoping for an upgrade to Android TV 13 or 14 are out of luck. Otherwise, the update weighs in at 104MB according to Reddit users.

It doesn’t seem like the Chromecast with Google TV HD model has received this update just yet. But fingers crossed that the patch comes to this model in no time flat.

Comments