Black Friday Deal: Chromecast with Google TV 4K is just $39.99

We still believe the Chromecast with Google TV 4K is the best Android TV streaming device for most users. We would even argue it’s the best general streamer, period. Like most Google smart home products, though, it rarely goes on sale. Not that it needs to, because the retail price is already very fair for all you get. Regardless, saving money is always nice, and if you’ve been on the fence about getting one, this early Black Friday deal is for you. You can get the Chromecast with Google TV 4K for just $39.99, a 20% discount. Buy the Chromecast with Google TV 4K for just $39.99

This offer is available from Amazon and is labeled as a Black Friday deal. That said, Amazon only has the Sky color version available. If you don’t like blue, the Google Store and Best Buy also offer the Snow model at the same price. The Sunrise color version seems to be out of stock, though.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) A fantastic streaming stick The Chromecast with Google TV is an affordable way to get nearly every streaming service in one place. See price at Amazon Save $10.00 Black Friday Deal!

I absolutely love my Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K. For starters, its design is clean and minimalistic. Not that it matters much, because it will live behind the TV, but it’s certainly a good introduction to see a nicely designed product.

The streamer runs on Android TV, with the nicer Google TV UI on top. You get access to the Google Play Store, along with all the streaming apps it offers. Even more convenient is the fact that it supports Chromecast, so you can just wirelessly send any content to it from your phone, tablet, or computer. It can stream in 4K resolution at 60fps. There’s also ample format support here, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos via HDMI passthrough.

The remote is also very simple, straightforward, and super small. While it doesn’t have many buttons, you can use it to voice Google Assistant commands whenever needed. It doesn’t only help with controlling your smart TV experience; you can do anything else Assistant can do, such as controlling smart home devices, asking for information, and more.

Different colors are starting to run out of stock, as well as the HD version. At these prices, we wouldn’t be surprised if it became even harder to get in the coming days. You might want to act quickly if you’re interested in taking advantage of this sale!

