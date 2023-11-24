There's no shortage of great Black Friday Chromebook deals today

Chromebooks frequently make appearances during Black Friday sales , and the 2023 running is no different. This time, a selection of Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and Samsung Chromebooks have received price cuts via Amazon.

Amazon is listing a variety of discounted Chromebooks today, ranging from a mere 9% discount for the Acer Chromebook Plus CX34 all the way to a 39% price cut for the ASUS Chromebook CM14.

There are a couple of sub-$200 Chromebooks on the list, making them ideal if you want a cheap gift for the kids or grandmother. But the Chromebook CX34 and CX55 Flip also bring more upmarket specs if you want a performant experience.