There's no shortage of great Black Friday Chromebook deals today
There's a discounted Chromebook for every wallet size today.
Chromebooks frequently make appearances during Black Friday sales, and the 2023 running is no different. This time, a selection of Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and Samsung Chromebooks have received price cuts via Amazon.
Amazon is listing a variety of discounted Chromebooks today, ranging from a mere 9% discount for the Acer Chromebook Plus CX34 all the way to a 39% price cut for the ASUS Chromebook CM14.
- Acer Chromebook 514 8GB/64GB for $349.99 ($110 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 FHD 8GB/64GB for $379.99 ($110 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 HD 8GB/128GB for $299.99 ($100 off)
- ASUS Chromebook C424 4GB/128GB for $179.99 ($70 off)
- ASUS Chromebook CM14 4GB/64GB for $169.99 ($110 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 8GB/256GB for $399.99 ($40 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip 16GB/512GB for $589.99 ($110 off)
- Lenovo 3i Chromebook 2023 8GB/64GB for $229.99 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 8GB/32GB for $269.99 ($80 off)
There are a couple of sub-$200 Chromebooks on the list, making them ideal if you want a cheap gift for the kids or grandmother. But the Chromebook CX34 and CX55 Flip also bring more upmarket specs if you want a performant experience.