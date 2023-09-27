Google rolls out big OS update for Chromebooks, adds Material You redesign

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is pushing out its Chrome OS 117 update for Chromebooks.

The update introduces a variety of changes, including a Material You redesign.

Chrome OS 117 will be rolling out over the coming days.

Your Chromebook is going to look very different soon. Google is rolling out the Chrome OS 117 update to Chromebooks and it introduces a variety of changes to the operating system.

One of the updates you’ll notice right away is the adoption of Material You. This redesign is probably the most prominent in Quick Settings. The menu now features rounded rectangles in a grid-style layout, instead of the small circles from before, according to Google. It looks a lot closer to what you see on Pixel phones. As a result, it’s a lot easier to read and select settings like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Night Light, and more.

Chrome OS is also getting a new notification panel in the bottom right, joined by an improved calendar. Like the Quick Settings, the revamped notification panel makes it easier to access things like messages, emails, and other alerts. While the calendar gets a “Join” button for video meetings and support for multi-day events.

The bottom of the screen will now also have new privacy indicators. So you’ll be able to see when your camera or microphone is being used. You’ll also be able to toggle access on or off in a later update.

As an added bit of flavor, the OS now has Dynamic Color theming. This will change the theme color based on the color of your background. You can even choose one of four accents like you do on mobile.

Elsewhere, the update has simplified the way you can look at your system’s specs. All you have to do is do a simple search in Launcher.

Chromebooks are also gaining adaptive charging to help prolong battery life, something the Chrome OS team said would be coming in the next few months. And you’ll be able to do things such as take time-lapse videos from the Camera app, search for Gifs in the emoji picker, and listen to audio from an Android app and the web at the same.

The Chrome OS 117 update packs in a variety of new features and functions. It will be rolling out gradually over the next few days. This comes only weeks after Google announced it would be extending updates to 10 years on Chromebooks.

