Chromebooks are getting a safety reset feature that doesn't wipe your data

TL;DR Google just announced the Chrome OS M131 update, which is rolling out to Chromebooks in the coming days.

The update’s new Back to Safety feature lets you restore your system to a stable state without wiping your data.

The update also brings flash notifications and a design refresh for Quick Answers.

As everyone starts to feel that seasonal cheer, there’s a welcome early gift for Chromebook users. In a blog post on the official Chromebook support page, Google officially launched the Chrome OS M131 update, bringing a mix of new features and system improvements. One aspect of this release is the new Back to Safety feature, designed to simplify device recovery without the drastic step of performing a full reset.

Previously, restoring a Chromebook to a stable state often required a powerwash, wiping everything in the process. In the new version of Chrome OS, users can select ‘Safety reset’ as a non-destructive way to troubleshoot. The feature resets the Chrome settings and shortcuts, disables extensions, and clears cookies and temporary data — all while keeping your bookmarks, history, and saved passwords intact.

The update also introduces flash notifications, which flash the whole screen to alert you of incoming notifications. This addition is especially useful for people who are hard of hearing or spend time with the screen magnified, preventing them from seeing a pop-up in the corner of the screen.

On the UI side, the update will bring a fresh new look for Quick Answers — the AI-powered assistant that provides insights into web pages and PDFs. The refreshed style aims to make the summaries, outlines, and Q&A features easier to use.

The Chrome OS M131 update is rolling out in the coming days, so Chromebook users will be prompted to install it very soon.

