You'll soon be able to ask Gemini about your Chrome tab groups

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing Gemini integration in Chrome’s tab groups.

The feature would give Gemini access to every tab in the group, allowing it to summarize the contents of each individual tab.

In addition to being able to ask the AI questions about the tabs, it will be able to pin or unpin tabs within the group.

Google continues to try to find new places in Chrome to stuff Gemini into. The next place you may spot the AI is in your tab group. An “Ask Gemini about this group” feature is currently being tested for the company’s browser.

The folks over at Windows Report have spotted a new “Ask Gemini about this group” option in Chrome Canary. This option becomes visible after you right-click on a tab group. Selecting the menu item will give Gemini access to every tab in the collection.

Once you share your tab group with Gemini, the assistant will proceed to summarize and detail the contents of each tab on a new screen. According to a Chromium Gerrit commit titled “[glic] Integrate Glic with Tab Groups,” this new screen is called Glic (Gemini Live in Chrome) Tab Mode. On the Glic Tab Mode interface, you’ll be able to ask Gemini questions about your tabs. It appears that pinning and unpinning tabs within the group will also be a feature.

The commit mentions that designating a tab group automatically associates a Glic instance with it, so you won’t have to manually launch Glic and tell it to access your tabs. Glic will also keep up with changes to your group tabs in real time, so you won’t have to resync if you add a new tab or remove one.

To gain access to “Ask Gemini about the group,” a flag will need to be enabled. That flag mentions support for Windows, Mac, Linux, ChromeOS, and Android.

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