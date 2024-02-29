Google Chrome's new search features help you find what you need faster

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome is adding new features to improve search suggestions, show more images, and even work offline.

These new features are available on desktop and mobile devices and also work in Incognito mode.

Google Chrome,one of the most popular web browsers in the world, has introduced three new features aimed at enhancing its search experience.

Google’s search suggestions already do a great job of automatically suggesting potential search queries based on a combination of factors. This includes your past searches, trending topics, and popular searches from other users. The new features announced today are designed to help you get more helpful search suggestions and find information even when your internet connection is poor.

Google

The first feature is based on what others are looking for. Users who are signed into Chrome will now see suggestions in the Google Search box when they open a new tab on desktop. The results show suggestions related to your previous searches and similar to what other people are searching for.

Google says searching for something like “Japchae” — a Korean dish — you might see suggestions for other Korean dishes that you might like. This could help users discover new information or explore related interests.

Google

The second feature is aimed at making your shopping easier. Instead of showing images for search suggestions in the address bar that matched a specific product, Google says the mobile version will now show relevant images for broader search categories. These images are related to but not restricted to your exact search query, thus helping users visualize their search intent even without a specific product in mind.

The third feature is useful for when you have a poor internet connection. Google says on-device capabilities for when you have a bad connection have been improved. Now Android and iOS users can get search suggestions even if their internet is experiencing issues. This feature also extends to Incognito Mode, ensuring users have access to search guidance even when browsing privately.

To enjoy these new search features, make sure you have the latest version of Chrome on your device. Google has also unveiled some exciting new Android features at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Watch the video above to see them in action.

