The latest Chrome OS update finally brings the Pixel Recorder app to Chromebooks

TL;DR Google has released Chrome OS 130 to Chromebooks, and it brings the Recorder app.

This app allows you to record audio and get a transcription without the use of an internet connection.

The new Chrome OS software also offers Focus functionality, a Welcome Recap feature, and a host of Chromebook Plus additions.

Google announced earlier this year that it would be bringing the Pixel line’s Recorder app to Chromebooks as part of the Chrome OS 130 update. The update is being pushed out this week, and it looks like the feature is indeed available.

Google confirmed the release of Chrome OS 130 in a support post this week (h/t: 9to5Google) while also revealing a comprehensive list of features to expect. The most notable addition is the Pixel family’s Recorder app.

This version of Recorder still offers on-device features, such as transcriptions, speaker labels, and recording summaries. Google says some features will require a Chromebook Plus model, so we’re guessing you’ll need one of these updated devices for summary functionality.

What else are you getting in Chrome OS 130? The Chrome OS 130 update brings several more Chromebook Plus-exclusive features. This includes the Help Me Read feature for text summaries/questions, appearance effects for video calls, and the claimed ability to make your microphone sound like a studio mic.

Other additions coming to Chromebooks include Focus functionality, a Suggestions section in the Tote area for local and Drive files, a Welcome Recap feature to restore apps/tabs from a previous session, tweaked display/keyboard brightness controls, and more accessible privacy settings.

Google adds that Chrome OS 130 is a gradual release over the next few days, so sit tight if you’re not seeing it on your Chromebook just yet.

