Chrome for Android is finally ready to play nice with your favorite password manager

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing native third-party autofill support to Chrome for Android.

The feature will let you use third-party password managers to autofill passwords, passkeys, addresses, and more.

Native third-party autofill support is live in the latest Chrome beta release and will roll out to the stable channel next month.

Google Chrome for Android received support for autofill with third-party password managers earlier this year. However, the option to set alternate password managers as the default autofill provider was hidden behind a flag, as the feature was buggy and didn’t offer consistent autofill suggestions. Google has ironed out these issues in the latest Chrome beta release, and the feature will finally reach users next month.

In a recent post on the Android Developers Blog, Google revealed that third-party password managers previously had to rely on a compatibility mode to autofill forms in Chrome. This resulted in unexpected glitches like “janky page scrolling and potentially showing duplicate suggestions from Google and a third-party.”

Google has addressed the glitches in the latest Chrome beta release (version 131) by adding native third-party autofill support for alternate password managers. The company says using a third-party autofill provider now offers a “smoother and simpler user experience” and can autofill passwords, passkeys, addresses, and payment data.

Chrome 131 will hit the stable channel on November 12, bringing native third-party autofill support to all users. Although the feature still requires users to enable a flag in the beta build, Google has confirmed that it will be enabled by default on the stable release.

