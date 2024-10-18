Chrome for Android can now read you articles while you use other apps

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is improving Chrome’s Listen to this page feature by adding background playback support.

The feature can now read aloud webpages even when you turn off your phone’s screen or switch to a different app.

Google introduced a helpful accessibility feature in Chrome for Android earlier this year that lets users listen to a webpage. It came with a full-fledged widget with playback controls and various voice options. However, it lacked background playback support. Google is addressing this shortcoming with the latest update for the browser app.

Background playback support for Chrome’s “Listen to this page” feature was first spotted soon after it rolled out to users this June, but it was hidden behind an experimental flag. 9to5Google reports that it is now rolling out to Android users with Chrome 130.

Once you receive the update on your device, Chrome will continue playback even if you turn off your phone’s screen or switch to a different app. The media player in notifications will offer basic controls and show the article headline and website, but you will have to use the playback widget in Chrome to change the playback speed or voice.

You can find the Listen to this page option in Chrome’s three-dot menu. If you frequently use the feature, you can add a shortcut next to the address bar by navigating to the Toolbar shortcut option in Chrome settings and selecting the Listen to this page option.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments