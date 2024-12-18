Chrome for Android could give you another way to clean up your tabs

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed that Chrome for Android could get a feature to automatically archive duplicate tabs.

All duplicate tabs, bar the most recently used copy, would be archived.

This feature joins a toggle to automatically archive inactive tabs.

The number of tabs in Chrome for Android can grow exponentially in no time flat, but what if you want to clean things up? Well, Google already offers one tool for this, but it’s working on another handy feature.

Twitter tipster Leopeva64 revealed that Chrome for Android could get a toggle to automatically archive duplicate tabs. According to a screenshot shared by the tipster (seen below), all duplicate tabs, with the exception of the most recent copy, will be archived.

This could be a useful way to reduce tab clutter on your Android phone. I’ll definitely benefit from this feature as I frequently have duplicate tabs for things like courier tracking, Wi-Fi login pages when traveling, and more.

This isn’t the only way to reduce the number of tabs in Chrome for Android. Google also offers a toggle to automatically close inactive tabs after 60 days. Either way, we hope this latest feature sees a wide release sooner rather than later.

