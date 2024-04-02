Apple

The Mac Studio sits between the Mac Mini and Mac Pro in Apple’s desktop computer lineup in terms of size and performance. That doesn’t mean there’s anything average about it — it’s still a phenomenally powerful machine in a compact package. But this premium device comes at a meaty price, starting at $1,999 before tax in the USA. You might be aware that it has a different retail price in every country, which begs the question as to whether you might be able to find it for less abroad. We’ll help you answer that question with our rundown of the cheapest places to buy the Mac Studio.

Not only might we discover that the Mac Studio is cheaper in other countries, but you may also be able to benefit from a quirk of the tax system. You know that sales tax you pay on tech in the US? That only applies to residents, and it’s the same in some other countries. If you happen to be in another nation as a tourist, you could avoid paying it or be able to claim it back before you leave. We’ll factor this in as we crunch the numbers.

What are the cheapest countries to buy a Mac Studio? The table below shows the rundown of how much a US tourist will pay in various countries for the Mac Studio M2 Max or M2 Ultra. Our thanks to The MacIndex website for compiling these figures, and you can head over there to check out how each country compares for the Mac Studio Displays.

The prices beside each country are the equivalent of the local price for the Mac Studio in US dollars, based on the exchange rate at the time of publication. For states in which you can avoid the sales tax, it has been deducted, whereas an approximate 10% sales tax has been added to the US number. This gives you a fairer relection of how much you’d be paying whether you’re home or abroad.

Country Mac Studio M2 Max Mac Studio M2 Ultra Country Australia

Mac Studio M2 Max $1,914

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $3,829

Country Taiwan

Mac Studio M2 Max $1,922

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $3,845

Country Thailand

Mac Studio M2 Max $1,953

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $3,908

Country Japan

Mac Studio M2 Max $1,991

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $3,989

Country Canada

Mac Studio M2 Max $1,997

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,068

Country Malaysia

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,002

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,004

Country South Korea

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,039

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,084

Country Singapore

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,046

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,094

Country Vietnam

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,081

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,161

Country Chile

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,085

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,171

Country Hong Kong

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,112

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,224

Country United States (inc. tax)

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,189

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,379

Country UAE

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,248

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,444

Country New Zealand

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,254

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,508

Country Austria

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,270

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,541

Country Luxembourg

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,273

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,538

Country Switzerland

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,279

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,560

Country France

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,281

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,562

Country Germany

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,291

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,583

Country Spain

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,293

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,578

Country China

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,293

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,585

Country Ireland

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,294

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,590

Country Portugal

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,294

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,590

Country Finland

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,305

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,611

Country Czech Republic

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,306

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,612

Country Italy

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,313

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,627

Country Belgium

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,315

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,622

Country Philippines

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,319

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,639

Country Hungary

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,326

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,700

Country Netherlands

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,328

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,648

Country Sweden

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,344

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,689

Country Denmark

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,402

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $4,804

Country Mexico

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,497

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $5,048

Country Norway

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,510

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $5,020

Country India

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,533

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $5,067

Country Poland

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,627

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $5,255

Country United Kingdom

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,656

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $5,313

Country Turkey

Mac Studio M2 Max $2,699

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $5,398

Country Brazil

Mac Studio M2 Max $4,647

Mac Studio M2 Ultra $9,294



Whether you’re looking at the Mac Studio M2 Max or M2 Ultra, Australia is the cheapest place in the world to buy it in USD terms. The Mac Studio M2 Max is the equivalent of $1,914 down under, while the M2 Ultra model is $3,829. This makes the latter device almost $500 cheaper than buying it in America if you’re a US resident.

Taiwan and Thailand are second and third cheapest, respectively. That’s true of both versions of the Mac Studio as well, and it is unsurprising to see this type of correlation throughout the list. It would be fairly strange to see a country being one of the least expensive for the M2 Max but one of the pricier locations for the M2 Ultra. We’ll get into why that might be later on.

Even with sales tax applied, the US is still cheaper than a lot of other countries for the Mac Studio. It’s number 12 in the list of 39, although the pricing is all very similar in the middle third of the table.

Brazil is by far the most expensive place to buy the Mac Studio. For the M2 Max model, it’s more than double the price of the device in the US and even $2,000 more than the next most expensive country, Turkey.

So I won’t see a cheaper Mac Studio anywhere in the world? We’re not saying these are the best prices you could ever encounter on the planet. These are the official retail values directly from the Apple website, and there are plenty of countries not covered in the table above.

Having said that, buying the Mac Studio or any other Apple tech from anywhere but an official retail outlet can present risks. Third-party vendors in all corners of the globe will be eager to secure your custom, and some are less scrupulous than others. Many retailers will be genuine, but there are some that could attempt to sell you fake, second-hand, or stolen devices. You should always proceed with extreme caution when a deal looks too good to be true.

Should I buy the Mac Studio from another country? This entirely depends on your own personal circumstances. If you happen to be passing through Australia in the near future and you were planning on buying the Mac Studio anyway, the prospect of saving almost $500 on the M2 Ultra would be rather tempting. Just bear in mind the non-financial factors, like having to transport it home securely, and having a warranty which might either be invalid or very difficult to use.

Given the position of the US in the table, it won’t be worth trying to make the savings in most cases. You won’t feel a $200 or $300 cheaper device is worth it if you have an issue with the software configuration or something similar and you’re now back home 8,000 miles from where you bought it.

There certainly isn’t any situation in which it’s worth traveling over the Pacific purely for the purpose of getting a more affordable Mac Studio. The cost of the airfare alone will negate the savings you’d stand to make and then some.

Why is the Mac Studio cheaper in some countries and more expensive in others?

For a start, comparing all of these local prices by converting them to US dollars means that exchange rates play a part in this exercise. The global money markets have been pretty turbulent in recent years. If a country’s currency falls precipitously against the dollar over a period of months, that country will rise on the above table as goods bought there get cheaper in USD terms.

But there are bigger reasons for the Mac Studio price variations across the globe. The nature of capitalism means that it costs more to get a product onto shelves in some countries than others. All of the costs to Apple, such as logistics, labor costs, and so on, have to be built into the final price it charges for the machine, and that’s before the company considers how much it can extract in profit from the end buyer. That, in turn, depends on the consumer spending power in each nation.

A good example of the many costs associated with selling a piece of tech in a certain country is Brazil. The Latin American nation has a huge import tax on electronic devices made abroad — often as much as 100% of the cost value of that device. When this is passed on to the consumer, it explains why the Mac Studio is so much more expensive to buy in Brazil.

FAQs

Is the M1 Ultra better than the M2 Max? It really depends on what you use your Mac for, but in pure performance terms, the 20 cores of the M1 Ultra can still outdo the 12 cores of the M2 Max.

Can you use the Mac Studio with any monitor? Yes, you don’t have to use the expensive Mac Studio Displays with your Mac Studio. The computer is compatible with most monitors that can connect to a Thunderbolt 4 or HDMI port.

Comments