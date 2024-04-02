Search results for

Computing

The cheapest countries to buy a Mac Studio

Some countries pay more than twice as much for the Apple desktop computer than others.
3 hours ago
Mac Studio
Apple

The Mac Studio sits between the Mac Mini and Mac Pro in Apple’s desktop computer lineup in terms of size and performance. That doesn’t mean there’s anything average about it — it’s still a phenomenally powerful machine in a compact package. But this premium device comes at a meaty price, starting at $1,999 before tax in the USA. You might be aware that it has a different retail price in every country, which begs the question as to whether you might be able to find it for less abroad. We’ll help you answer that question with our rundown of the cheapest places to buy the Mac Studio.

Not only might we discover that the Mac Studio is cheaper in other countries, but you may also be able to benefit from a quirk of the tax system. You know that sales tax you pay on tech in the US? That only applies to residents, and it’s the same in some other countries. If you happen to be in another nation as a tourist, you could avoid paying it or be able to claim it back before you leave. We’ll factor this in as we crunch the numbers.

QUICK ANSWER

Australia is the cheapest place to buy the Mac Studio M2 Max or M2 Ultra, with the two machines costing the equivalent of $1,914 and $3,829 USD there, respectively. In both cases, Taiwan is second cheapest, and Thailand is third.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

What are the cheapest countries to buy a Mac Studio?

The table below shows the rundown of how much a US tourist will pay in various countries for the Mac Studio M2 Max or M2 Ultra. Our thanks to The MacIndex website for compiling these figures, and you can head over there to check out how each country compares for the Mac Studio Displays.

The prices beside each country are the equivalent of the local price for the Mac Studio in US dollars, based on the exchange rate at the time of publication. For states in which you can avoid the sales tax, it has been deducted, whereas an approximate 10% sales tax has been added to the US number. This gives you a fairer relection of how much you’d be paying whether you’re home or abroad.

CountryMac Studio M2 MaxMac Studio M2 Ultra
Country
Australia
Mac Studio M2 Max
$1,914
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$3,829
Country
Taiwan
Mac Studio M2 Max
$1,922
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$3,845
Country
Thailand
Mac Studio M2 Max
$1,953
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$3,908
Country
Japan
Mac Studio M2 Max
$1,991
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$3,989
Country
Canada
Mac Studio M2 Max
$1,997
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,068
Country
Malaysia
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,002
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,004
Country
South Korea
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,039
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,084
Country
Singapore
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,046
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,094
Country
Vietnam
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,081
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,161
Country
Chile
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,085
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,171
Country
Hong Kong
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,112
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,224
Country
United States (inc. tax)
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,189
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,379
Country
UAE
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,248
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,444
Country
New Zealand
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,254
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,508
Country
Austria
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,270
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,541
Country
Luxembourg
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,273
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,538
Country
Switzerland
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,279
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,560
Country
France
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,281
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,562
Country
Germany
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,291
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,583
Country
Spain
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,293
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,578
Country
China
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,293
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,585
Country
Ireland
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,294
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,590
Country
Portugal
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,294
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,590
Country
Finland
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,305
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,611
Country
Czech Republic
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,306
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,612
Country
Italy
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,313
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,627
Country
Belgium
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,315
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,622
Country
Philippines
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,319
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,639
Country
Hungary
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,326
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,700
Country
Netherlands
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,328
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,648
Country
Sweden
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,344
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,689
Country
Denmark
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,402
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$4,804
Country
Mexico
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,497
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$5,048
Country
Norway
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,510
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$5,020
Country
India
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,533
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$5,067
Country
Poland
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,627
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$5,255
Country
United Kingdom
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,656
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$5,313
Country
Turkey
Mac Studio M2 Max
$2,699
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$5,398
Country
Brazil
Mac Studio M2 Max
$4,647
Mac Studio M2 Ultra
$9,294

Whether you’re looking at the Mac Studio M2 Max or M2 Ultra, Australia is the cheapest place in the world to buy it in USD terms. The Mac Studio M2 Max is the equivalent of $1,914 down under, while the M2 Ultra model is $3,829. This makes the latter device almost $500 cheaper than buying it in America if you’re a US resident.

Taiwan and Thailand are second and third cheapest, respectively. That’s true of both versions of the Mac Studio as well, and it is unsurprising to see this type of correlation throughout the list. It would be fairly strange to see a country being one of the least expensive for the M2 Max but one of the pricier locations for the M2 Ultra. We’ll get into why that might be later on.

Even with sales tax applied, the US is still cheaper than a lot of other countries for the Mac Studio. It’s number 12 in the list of 39, although the pricing is all very similar in the middle third of the table.

Brazil is by far the most expensive place to buy the Mac Studio. For the M2 Max model, it’s more than double the price of the device in the US and even $2,000 more than the next most expensive country, Turkey.

So I won’t see a cheaper Mac Studio anywhere in the world?

We’re not saying these are the best prices you could ever encounter on the planet. These are the official retail values directly from the Apple website, and there are plenty of countries not covered in the table above.

Having said that, buying the Mac Studio or any other Apple tech from anywhere but an official retail outlet can present risks. Third-party vendors in all corners of the globe will be eager to secure your custom, and some are less scrupulous than others. Many retailers will be genuine, but there are some that could attempt to sell you fake, second-hand, or stolen devices. You should always proceed with extreme caution when a deal looks too good to be true.

Should I buy the Mac Studio from another country?

This entirely depends on your own personal circumstances. If you happen to be passing through Australia in the near future and you were planning on buying the Mac Studio anyway, the prospect of saving almost $500 on the M2 Ultra would be rather tempting. Just bear in mind the non-financial factors, like having to transport it home securely, and having a warranty which might either be invalid or very difficult to use.

Given the position of the US in the table, it won’t be worth trying to make the savings in most cases. You won’t feel a $200 or $300 cheaper device is worth it if you have an issue with the software configuration or something similar and you’re now back home 8,000 miles from where you bought it.

There certainly isn’t any situation in which it’s worth traveling over the Pacific purely for the purpose of getting a more affordable Mac Studio. The cost of the airfare alone will negate the savings you’d stand to make and then some.

Why is the Mac Studio cheaper in some countries and more expensive in others?

Apple Mac Studio Promo Image
Apple

For a start, comparing all of these local prices by converting them to US dollars means that exchange rates play a part in this exercise. The global money markets have been pretty turbulent in recent years. If a country’s currency falls precipitously against the dollar over a period of months, that country will rise on the above table as goods bought there get cheaper in USD terms.

But there are bigger reasons for the Mac Studio price variations across the globe. The nature of capitalism means that it costs more to get a product onto shelves in some countries than others. All of the costs to Apple, such as logistics, labor costs, and so on, have to be built into the final price it charges for the machine, and that’s before the company considers how much it can extract in profit from the end buyer. That, in turn, depends on the consumer spending power in each nation.

A good example of the many costs associated with selling a piece of tech in a certain country is Brazil. The Latin American nation has a huge import tax on electronic devices made abroad — often as much as 100% of the cost value of that device. When this is passed on to the consumer, it explains why the Mac Studio is so much more expensive to buy in Brazil.

FAQs

It really depends on what you use your Mac for, but in pure performance terms, the 20 cores of the M1 Ultra can still outdo the 12 cores of the M2 Max.

Yes, you don’t have to use the expensive Mac Studio Displays with your Mac Studio. The computer is compatible with most monitors that can connect to a Thunderbolt 4 or HDMI port.

Features
Apple