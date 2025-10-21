This new flagship might be the cheapest phone with a 200MP tele camera

Realme

TL;DR Realme has launched the GT8 Pro in China today.

This might be the cheapest phone with a 200MP telephoto camera, starting at ~$560 in China.

The device will likely see a huge price increase in Europe.

Vivo debuted a 200MP telephoto camera last year, and we’ve since seen a host of camera phones with this feature in 2025. Now, realme has announced the GT8 Pro, and it might be the cheapest phone with a 200MP tele camera.

The realme GT8 Pro indeed offers a 200MP 3x periscope camera (f/2.6, Isocell HP5, 1/1.56-inch) that supports 6x lossless resolution zoom and 25cm macro focusing. The rest of the camera system consists of a 50MP main camera (1/1.56-inch), a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP selfie camera. In a neat touch, you can swap out the rear camera housings. So, if you fancy a circular housing, a square bump, or a robot-like housing, you can screw those on. Realme also said it will offer schematics so you can 3D-print your own housings.

Other camera-related features include a partnership with camera company Ricoh for camera tuning and color profiles, 4K/120fps Dolby Vision recording, LOG video support, and an optional camera UI that eliminates almost everything but the shutter button and gallery shortcut.

The GT8 Pro also brings other notable hardware features. The phone features an IP69 rating, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 6.79-inch QHD+ OLED screen (144Hz, 7,000 nits peak brightness, 2,000 nits in sunlight), a 7,000mAh battery with a dual-cell design, and your choice of 120W wired or 50W wireless charging.

Either way, the GT8 Pro starts at 3,999 yuan (~$562) in China for the 12GB/256GB variant. That makes it quite possibly the cheapest phone with a 200MP tele camera in China, although this price will likely see a dramatic increase in global markets. After all, the realme GT7 Pro launched at 3,699 yuan (~$520) in China, but had a promotional price of €799.99 (~$930) in Europe and an actual price of €999.99 (~$1,162).

Nevertheless, the 200MP-toting vivo X200 Pro, HONOR Magic 7 Pro, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra were all more expensive than the GT7 Pro in Europe. That means there’s a decent chance this latest realme flagship might be the cheapest phone with a 200MP telephoto camera in Europe.

