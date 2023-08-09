A cheaper Google Nest Wifi Pro could be on the way

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of the Google Home app has code hinting at a new Nest Wifi router model.

The new model has the codename Breeza.

It’s possible that Breeza could be a cheaper version of the Nest Wifi Pro.

It’s only been about a year since Google released the Nest Wifi Pro, with it quickly becoming one of the best Google Nest products available. But it looks like Google could be planning to launch a new model that may be cheaper than the current model.

The latest version of the Google Home app (version 3.4), currently available in the Play Store, appears to be hiding a juicy secret. In an APK teardown, 9to5Google discovered the codename “Breeza” mentioned within the underlying code. That same code appears to show the model number GS4VD.

Before going any further, it’s important to note that APK teardowns only hint at possible future features. Google may or may not choose to launch these features, so there’s no guarantee it will see the light of day.

According to the outlet, the Google Home app treats Breeza “almost exactly” as it does the Nest Wifi Pro. Which brings up the question, how does this new model differ from the existing model?

The Nest Wifi Pro differentiates itself from previous iterations by integrating the Wi-Fi 6E standard and by ditching the Wi-Fi mesh points that double as Google Assistant speakers (it still supports mesh nodes, however). It appears that there’s no sign of Assistant speakers in the code, so this Breeza model likely won’t be reintroducing these mesh points. Without more information, our only guess is that Breeza could be a cheaper version of the Nest Wifi Pro.

Google actually has a history of this. If you remember, Google originally launched the Google Wi-Fi router in 2016, but later reintroduced the tech in 2020 at a more affordable price point.

This is all speculation at this point, but if Google is planning to launch such a device, it’s possible we could get a reveal later this year during the Pixel 8 launch. Or the tech giant could give it its own announcement. But, then again, it’s possible it might not get any fanfare at all. We’ll just have to wait and see.

