ChatGPT can now tell you if it's actually raining outside

AccuWeather

TL;DR AccuWeather has launched an app for ChatGPT.

This allows users to get more accurate and real-time weather updates by asking ChatGPT.

In addition to real-time weather, AccuWeather’s app can also help predict the weather for the next 10 days.

ChatGPT has made its way into the clique of apps that travelers now swear by. While it can already offer fairly reliable itineraries, ChatGPT is getting new real-time weather features to ensure those plans hold up well, too.

Weather giant AccuWeather has launched an app for ChatGPT, so users can get accurate, instant weather information. That means users will be able to ask ChatGPT about the current weather at a specific location and expect reliable information. Beyond that, they can also expect accurate weather predictions while planning an outing or a trip a few days or weeks in the future.

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AccuWeather’s app goes beyond informing you about the temperature or the chance of precipitation. It will offer up to 10 days of prediction, fine-tune ChatGPT’s responses based on historical data, and even include any weather-related or government-issued warnings. This should also prevent ChatGPT from hallucinating weather-related responses.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

To access this information, users will need to connect the AccuWeather app to their ChatGPT profile. To fetch information, you use the @ sign and select AccuWeather, followed by a request for the app to process.

The announcement comes on the heels of OpenAI’s announcement that it was discontinuing Sora, its app with a TikTok-like feed of videos generated using the company’s video models. With this change, OpenAI is limiting video generation to paid tiers on ChatGPT and to third-party tools via APIs.

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