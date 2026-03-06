ChatGPT changes could mean you never lose your place again

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT may be getting the ability to never forget where you were in the app.

UI tweaks include a new workflow for image editing.

Profiles could also get a new “fun facts” section.

If AI is so great at solving problems, why can’t developers just use it to figure out the ideal UI for their app, and knock that design right out of the park on first swing? Obviously, things don’t work that way, and today we’re checking out some upcoming changes the devs over at OpenAI have been cooking up for the ChatGPT Android app.

For all the changes we’re going over today, we’re looking at version 1.2026.062 of the ChatGPT app. ChatGPT has had a memory for a long time, being able to recall elements of one conversation for later reference. This isn’t yet active in the app, but devs have been working on a new kind of memory for ChatGPT that lets the app recall exactly what you were doing within it. Even if you’re multitasking between a bunch of different apps, or force close ChatGPT, it maintains the ability to bring you right back to where you were before:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, however, and we’ve also identified some upcoming changes to the app’s image editing interface, profile tools, and sidebar.

Right now, image editing begins with a prompt asking you to describe your edits, and gives you access to those blend and selection tools through tapping the button on the left.

Instead of that, with the changes we’re seeing in development now, you’d instead start with that “Edit” button. Tapping that pulls up the prompt, but the button for those other tools looks like it’s going away. Instead, we get shortcuts to the existing annotation screen, a selection tool, and “Resize” which offers a number of aspect ratios to choose from:

As you can see in that screen on the right, no matter which you choose, your option is passed on to ChatGPT for processing. Next up, we’re finding some new options for your profile:

While we were able to save personal details already, that “Fun facts” sections is not one we recognize. As for exactly how it works, though, we’re going to have to wait for a future release, as in this update it wasn’t yet in a state where we could get it functional. There’s also that new “Generate bio” button, and this one is similarly not yet ready for a demo.

Finally, we’ve got a small but noticeable change to how ChatGPT’s sidebar could work. Instead of popping out partway, leaving you able to see what you were working on, the app is considering a move to a full-screen menu. Otherwise, it looks largely intact.

All these changes are still in development, and OpenAI may modify them further before they ever end up going public. We’ll keep an eye out for any signs of progress in future updates.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

