ChatGPT's writing may soon start sounding more like you and less obviously like AI

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests OpenAI is testing a template feature that helps ChatGPT match the tone, structure, and voice of your writing.

The tool would let you upload examples so ChatGPT can reference them when drafting any sort of copy.

A new Animate button could turn generated images into videos by switching to the Video tool and prefilling an animation prompt.

Do you ever use ChatGPT to draft emails or documents, only to find it misunderstands your tone or structure? A new leak suggests OpenAI may be working on a feature that could make it much easier to control from the start, and that’s not the only new tool that may be on the way.

What feature should Gemini copy from ChatGPT first? 365 votes Better long-term memory 52 % Folder organization 19 % Third-party integrations 17 % Cleaner interface 12 %

AI engineer Tibor Blaho shared screenshots on X showing several apparent improvements in development for the ChatGPT web app. The one that might interest most people is a template-creation tool within writing blocks that lets you upload examples of the writing you want to emulate so ChatGPT can match the tone, structure, and voice.

The screenshot shows a “Create a template (Beta)” dialog that prompts you for examples so it can do just that. That could let you create a template based on past emails, articles, or other documents so ChatGPT produces something closer to your style the first time, and save you from having to haggle with the AI in subsequent prompts.

Blaho’s post also suggests a few other writing-block upgrades, such as including additional email fields like To, CC, and BCC, plus a full-screen writing mode, and an option to save drafts directly to your file library as Markdown files.

There’s another interesting addition in the leak related to video generation: a new “Animate” button that appears on generated images. According to the poster, pressing it automatically switches to the Video tool, attaches the image as a reference, and pre-fills an animation prompt. It essentially appears to be an ‘I’m feeling lucky’ option that jumps straight from an image to a suggested video animation without you needing to write the prompt yourself.

Since these changes were spotted in what appears to be an in-development version of the ChatGPT web interface, there’s no guarantee they’ll roll out exactly as shown. Still, the leak suggests that OpenAI may be exploring ways to make both AI writing workflows a bit smoother. Or at least, less frustrating.

