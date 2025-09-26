While you’re asleep, ChatGPT Pulse will be preparing for tomorrow

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Pulse, a proactive daily feed of personalized updates.

Pulse works overnight using your chats and optional app connections.

It’s previewing for Pro subscribers on mobile, with wider rollout to follow.

Instead of waiting for your next question, your chatbot now wants to get proactive. OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Pulse feature works overnight and lets you wake up to a fresh set of personalized updates without you asking.

In a press release, OpenAI announced ChatGPT Pulse, which is now rolling out in preview for Pro subscribers on mobile. Pulse runs overnight, collecting context from your chats and even connected apps like Gmail and Google Calendar. The result shows up once a day in the form of visual cards you can skim through or expand into a conversation.

Sam Altman described Pulse as his “favorite feature so far” in an X post, saying it can turn ChatGPT into something closer to a proactive personal assistant. You can guide what appears by tapping “curate” and asking for specific updates, whether a Friday roundup of local events or tips for a new hobby. Thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons help refine the feed, and you can delete feedback history if you’d rather start fresh.

Pulse only refreshes once a day and doesn’t create an endless feed, which OpenAI stresses is intentional. Updates vanish unless you save them or follow up, with the idea being that you get what you need, then move on with your day.

For now, this is a limited preview for Pro users, but OpenAI says it plans to expand the feature to Plus subscribers and eventually everyone.

