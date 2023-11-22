ChatGPT back up after hours long outage, company to publish a 'public postmortem'

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT was down for several hours earlier today.

The company is investigating what happened and has promised to share a public postmortem of the event.

ChatGPT also got a new feature while the outage was underway.

ChatGPT is now back up after an outage that lasted over three hours earlier today. People were unable to use the chatbot, resulting in spikes on DownDetector as well as a flood of reports on X (formerly Twitter).

“The underlying issue is due to an issue with our database replicas. ChatGPT and non-completion API endpoints are partially impacted, while completion API endpoints, including chat completions, are only minimally impacted,” OpenAI wrote on its status page during the outage.

The company says it will share a “public postmortem” of what happened and how it’ll prevent similar issues in the future.

“We are back up and everything should be working as expected,” OpenAI announced at around 8:46 PM ET. However, a quick search on X shows some people are still experiencing disruptions in the service. While many users are reporting that ChatGPT is back up and running for them, It seems the service is still down for some users. Hopefully, things will stabilize in the next few hours.

The ChatGPT outage happened almost simultaneously as OpenAI announced that its voice search feature is now available to everyone for free. Previously, the feature was only available to paying users.

Of course, the corporate drama concerning the leadership at the company continues to fester in the backdrop of all this. The latest that we hear in the Sam Altman saga is that members of the OpenAI board, Altman, and the company’s interim chief executive Emmet Shear have opened negotiations to possibly get Altman back to the company.

