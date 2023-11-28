ChatGPT appears to be having another outage

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR There appears to be another ChatGPT outage happening today.

OpenAI has not officially confirmed any problems, but user reports are high.

ChatGPT has experienced a few outages recently.

After a string of severe outages in recent days, it looks like we have more issues to report for OpenAI’s ChatGPT service. According to DownDetector, there are already thousands of reports of problems using ChatGPT.

User reports aren’t as reliable as official reports from a company itself. To its credit, OpenAI has not disclosed an outage, at least not according to its status page. In the past, OpenAI has been good about posting problems here, so it’s possible users are seeing a very temporary glitch in the system.

Still, we saw over 5,000 user reports of problems so far, so something is clearly going on.

If you are facing issues with ChatGPT, be sure to check our troubleshooting guide. It’s possible your issue could be unrelated to this outage, so the steps we provide are certainly worth a look.

We will update this article with more information as we find it.

