ChatGPT feeling slow for you today? OpenAI confirms issues

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is experiencing latency and errors across its API today.

The company is currently investigating the issue.

If you’re used to integrating ChatGPT into your workflow but something feels a little bit off this morning, you’re not alone. OpenAI reports ongoing issues with elevated latency.

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The company’s status page reports issues with latency and increased errors across its API, going back just about one hour now. OpenAI says that it’s currently investigating the issue, but we haven’t yet heard any further updates on mitigation.

In addition to today’s issue, there’s also an ongoing problem from yesterday that can affect the ability to log back in to ChatGPT for certain government users.

We’ll update this post with any further status updates OpenAI shares about the current slowdowns.

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