Is ChatGPT down for you? Here's what's going on

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is currently experiencing an outage.

Users are running into elevated error rates on ChatGPT.

The company has applied a fix and is monitoring the status.

Is ChatGPT running slowly or giving you errors today? Don’t worry, there’s a reason why the service is acting up. OpenAI is currently experiencing an outage.

According to the OpenAI status page, users have been experiencing an elevated rate of errors. The issues not only apply to ChatGPT, but also Codex and OpenAI’s APIs. It appears that the problem has been going on for a few hours now.

The good news is that the company says that it has applied mitigation fixes. The company is now monitoring the status of its services. So any issues you’re running into will likely clear up soon.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation. This article will be updated when the service is back online.

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