Tired of creating and editing spreadsheets? This AI tool can do everything for you

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT directly into Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, letting users build, edit, and understand spreadsheets.

It can create sheets from scratch, clean messy data, fix formulas, explain complex files, and even run scenario analysis, but it only works well when prompts are clear and specific.

The feature still has limitations, such as separate chat history, no memory support, and incomplete macro/VBA support, and access depends on subscription plans and availability tiers.

Spreadsheets have always been powerful, but they’ve never been particularly friendly. The moment formulas, references, and multiple tabs come into play, things get really messy. That’s where OpenAI is stepping in, embedding ChatGPT right inside Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. You simply describe what you want in plain language, and it helps you build, fix, or understand the spreadsheet in front of you.

This really changes how you approach these tools. You can start from nothing and ask it to build a tracker or budget, clean up a chaotic sheet filled with duplicate entries and broken formulas, or just explain what’s going on in a file that makes zero sense. And if you’ve ever opened a multi-tab spreadsheet and instantly regretted it, this is clearly trying to solve that exact problem. There’s a more practical use case here, too. You can tweak models, test different scenarios, and review reports without manually digging through every formula.

Sure, ChatGPT is helpful, but it’s not a mind reader. If you’re not clear about what needs to change, where, and how, the output can quickly go off track. The better your instructions, the better the result. Anything vague, and you’ll likely end up redoing it anyway.

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It’s also not as seamless as it sounds. These spreadsheet chats live in their own bubble, separate from your regular ChatGPT history. They don’t pull from memory, and some advanced features, such as macros and VBA, aren’t fully supported. So while it’s useful, it is still a work in progress.

You can get going pretty quickly. On Excel, you can install ChatGPT through the Add-ins menu and access it from the ribbon. In Google Sheets, it’s available via the Workspace Marketplace and appears under Extensions once installed. In both cases, you’ll need to sign in with your ChatGPT account.

Access depends on your subscription plan. The rollout is global, but availability varies across tiers. Business, Enterprise, and Education users are included, along with ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. However, usage is capped on lower tiers.

Spreadsheets have always demanded a certain level of patience that most people don’t naturally enjoy giving them. If ChatGPT can reduce even some of that friction, it could really change how approachable these tools feel in the long run.

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