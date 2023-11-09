ChatGPT is still down, OpenAI fears DDoS attack

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT is still experiencing outages for many users.

OpemAI is investigating a possible DDoS attack.

Users are unable to access ChatGPT on the web or use the new GPT Builder.

ChatGPT has been experiencing outages for the past 24 hours. A major outage brought the AI chatbot down for 90 minutes yesterday, but people are still having trouble accessing the platform. Reports have been piling up on X (formerly Twitter) and DownDetector, with desperate users unable to chat with the AI.

According to OpenAI’s status checker, the company is dealing with periodic outages due to abnormal traffic reflective of a DDoS or Distributed Denial-of-service Attack. “We are continuing work to mitigate this,” the company wrote at 10:49 PM ET yesterday. There has been no update from OpenAI since then, but it seems ChatGPT is still down for web users and those trying to access the new GPT Builder.

A DDoS attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic to an online entity. It’s unclear if OpenAI is actually suffering from a DDoS attack or if the company is simply seeing really high traffic for ChatGPT thanks to the new features it recently gained. We’ll have to wait for OpenAI to further confirm what’s really going on.

If you’re still experiencing issues with ChatGPT, you can try some of the fixes we recommend in our article about common ChatGPT problems and how to resolve them. However, the current ChatGPT outage may remain until OpenAI is able to resolve its unusual incoming traffic issues.

