ChatGPT could soon get colorful new sharing options with native screenshot support

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The ChatGPT app could soon get new colorful sharing styles, including a plain white, a blue gradient, and a multicolor option.

It’s also working on a native screenshot sharing feature.

Sharing your ChatGPT conversations has never really been about aesthetics, but the app could soon get some colorful sharing styles and a native screenshot sharing feature, as well.

Right now, if you want to share a ChatGPT conversation, it simply gives you a link to the conversation. That may be effective, but it also means that the person receiving the link has absolutely no idea what the chat is about.

We were able to manually enable an in-development feature in the latest version of the ChatGPT app (v1.2026.139) that offers new sharing options that are not only aesthetic but also include more context about the chat.

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With the feature enabled, sharing a ChatGPT conversation gives you the option to choose from one of three image styles: a plain white card and two colorful options. Additionally, they include the title of the conversation so the receiver has at least some idea what the chat is about.

We also spotted a new screenshot sharing feature within ChatGPT. Right now, the app can detect when you take a screenshot of a conversation. It then gives you the option to share a link to the chat instead.

With the new workflow, ChatGPT will also give you the option to share a screenshot of the chat along with the link. You can choose to only send the screenshot if you don’t want to share the entire conversation with the recipient.

It’s unclear when these sharing options will roll out to users, but they could be useful additions to the app. We will keep you updated on any further developments we spot on their progress.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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