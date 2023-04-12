Found a bug in ChatGPT? OpenAI will now pay you for it.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has announced a big bounty program for ChatGPT users.

Depending on the bug’s severity, the company will pay out anywhere between $200 to $20,000.

ChatGPT is an impressive piece of software, but it’s still just software. So you’re bound to find bugs and other flaws. Fortunately, ChatGPT maker OpenAI has just announced a bug bounty program to pay those who find these flaws.

The company announced the news on its blog, teaming up with bug bounty platform Bugcrowd to launch its bug bounty program. To incentivize testing, OpenAI is offering rewards ranging between $200 for low-severity bugs to $20,000 for exceptional bug discoveries.

The company already had a significant scare last month when it temporarily shut down ChatGPT after a bug allowed some users to see the titles of other users’ chat histories.

“We understand that vulnerabilities and flaws can emerge. We believe that transparency and collaboration are crucial to addressing this reality. That’s why we are inviting the global community of security researchers, ethical hackers, and technology enthusiasts to help us identify and address vulnerabilities in our systems,” OpenAI wrote in its blog post.

If you use ChatGPT extensively and have encountered bugs in the AI chatbot, you can read the detailed guidelines and rules for participation on OpenAI’s bug bounty program page.

