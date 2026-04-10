ChatGPT just got a 50% cheaper Pro plan to take on Anthropic's Claude

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has introduced a $100/month ChatGPT Pro plan in the US.

The new tier offers 5x higher coding limits than the $20 Plus plan and is targeted at heavy users.

OpenAI is now directly competing with Anthropic, which also offers a $100 Claude plan.

OpenAI has introduced a new $100-per-month ChatGPT plan, driven by the growing popularity of its coding tool, Codex.

The update was confirmed by Sam Altman on X, saying, “It is very nice to see Codex getting so much love. We are launching a $100 ChatGPT Pro tier by very popular demand.”

The new ChatGPT pricing lineup now includes a free tier (with ads), an $8 Go plan (also with ads), the $20 Plus plan (ad-free), and the new $100 Pro tier. The $200 Pro plan is no longer listed on ChatGPT’s pricing page, though OpenAI confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s still available.

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According to OpenAI, both the $20 Plus plan and the new $100 ChatGPT Pro plan are optimized for coding tasks, but the new plan offers significantly more headroom for users, including 5x higher Codex usage limits compared to the Plus plan.

OpenAI isn’t being subtle about its goal here. The company says the new plan is meant to compete directly with Anthropic, which already offers a $100/month plan for its Claude AI. The company also claims its Codex tool delivers more coding capacity per dollar during heavy usage.

Despite the higher price, the $100 plan still comes with usage limits. For a limited time (until May 31), OpenAI is offering even higher-than-normal Codex limits on this tier, but those will be reduced later.

For users who need even more capacity, the $200 Pro plan offers 20x higher limits than the Plus plan.

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