Chat support disappears from redesigned T-Mobile app

TL;DR A recent update to the T-Mobile app has removed chat support via the app for most users, though some iOS users still see the option.

Users can still contact T-Mobile support through T-Force on social media or via phone.

We’re unsure if the chat feature will return to the T-Mobile app or if it has been phased out.

When T-Mobile introduced the T Life app earlier this year, it was intended to be the go-to app for users. But in a surprising twist, a recent update has made the T-Mobile app nearly identical to the T Life app in both its UI and feature set. Our news story last week found that the only difference between the apps was that the T Life app featured more ads than the T-Mobile app, which is not surprising, given that businesses are increasingly trying to push ads to customers through their platforms.

The Mobile Report, however, has now spotted a significant issue with the redesigned T-Mobile app, and it’s that the app no longer includes an option for users to initiate chats with support executives. This, of course, doesn’t mean there’s no way for you to get in touch with T-Mobile’s support team should an issue arise.

You can still get help via T-Force, which operates through social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Sending a DM via these platforms is your best bet for a quick resolution. You can also get in touch with the carrier through the support number (611 from your T-Mobile phone or 1-800-937-8997).

While this issue is confirmed for Android users, some iOS users still seem to be seeing an icon to start a chat through the app. This leads us to believe that this is possibly a bug, but only time will tell if T-Mobile rolls back chat support on its app or is doing away with this option altogether.

We have reached out to T-Mobile about this and will update this article if and when we see a reply.

With regard to what’s happening with the T-Mobile and T Life apps, we’re still unsure if both apps will continue to exist simultaneously or if the T-Mobile app will be phased out as planned.

