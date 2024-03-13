Did OpenAI just accidentally leak the next big ChatGPT upgrade?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI may have accidentally leaked details about a new AI model called GPT-4.5 Turbo.

The leak suggests that GPT-4.5 Turbo will be faster, more accurate, and have a larger knowledge base than its predecessor.

Social media went abuzz last night with multiple posts talking about a potential new AI model from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. It appears the company inadvertently published a blog post on the model, which was then indexed by search engines Bing and DuckDuckGo.

Sharp-eyed users on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) noticed a briefly indexed blog post mentioning the GPT-4.5 Turbo model. While the page has since been taken down and now throws a 404 error, the cached description hints at the model’s superior speed, accuracy, and scalability compared to its predecessor, GPT-4 Turbo.

You may notice the leaked snippet above mentions a “knowledge cutoff” of June 2024. By “knowledge cutoff,” the description is referring to the date when the AI will stop being trained on information. This has led some to believe it’s either a typo or a sign of a potential July/August release for GPT-4.5 Turbo. For context, the current GPT-4 Turbo model had a knowledge cutoff of April 2023.

Another critical piece of information is the mention of a 256k token context window, doubling the 128k capacity of GPT-4 Turbo. This move could be OpenAI’s response to the growing trend of large context windows, particularly after Google’s recent advancements with their AI model Gemini. Back in February, Google announced Gemini had a context window of up to 1 million tokens. The arrival of GPT-4.5 Turbo could help level the playing field a bit.

OpenAI has remained tight-lipped about the leak, leaving the status of GPT-4.5 Turbo and the June 2024 date shrouded in mystery for now. The timing, however, is intriguing, as March 14th also marks the first anniversary of GPT-4’s launch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments