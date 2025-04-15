Charging accessory deals from UGREEN, ASUS, and Best Buy

The UGREEN sale is available from Amazon, while the other offers come from Best Buy. All of these are only available in one color, and the discounts are applied automatically.

UGREEN Nexode 100W 5-Port GaN Charger

If all you want is a good multi-port charger with plenty of power, it will be hard to beat this one. The UGREEN Nexode 100W 5-Port GaN Charger comes with five ports, as its name implies. These include four USB-C connections and a single USB-A port.

Aside from the current low price, what makes it special is its max 100W output. Which, by the way, three of the USB-C ports can reach 100W speeds when charging a single device. As expected, wattage is shared as you connect more devices to it.

To put that into perspective, 100W is enough to fast-charge nearly any smartphone, tablet, and many laptops. Just make sure to use one of the top three USB-C ports to get maximum speeds. The fourth USB-C maxes out at 45W, while the USB-A connection tops off at 22.5W.

All things considered, it is a pretty nice charger that can take care of most of your mobile needs. Its minimal design is very neat, too.

ASUS ROG 65W Charger Dock

The ASUS ROG 65W Charger Dock is a bit different, and it is very special. It comes with one USB-C port, one USB-A one, and an HDMI connection. Interesting, right? Why would you want an HDMI port on a charger?

That’s because, as the name mentions, this doubles as a dock. You can plug in a device using USB-C, which can charge it at up to 65W. When charging two devices at once, the power is reduced to 60W, and the extra 5W goes to the USB-A connection. It supports PPS, which means it can charge certain devices at full speeds, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The cool part about this charger is that the USB-C port can also transfer data, so it can take a video signal. Then, you can use the HDMI port to connect to a TV or monitor. If you’re charging something like a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or handheld console, you can transmit video to a larger screen from a single USB-C cable.

It’s pretty neat, right? It supports HDMI 2.0, so it can stream Full HD at 120Hz or 4K at 60Hz.

Best Buy essentials 5,000mAh 7.5W Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Best Buy essentials is the popular retailer’s own venture. It isn’t known for the best quality, but the brand makes some good-value products. This one normally goes for just $34.99, but right now, you can get it for a mere $17.50. That’s a great price for a magnetic wireless charger!

The unit comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Its lure is that it can attach magnetically and outputs 7.5W of wireless charging. This means you can just slap it to the back of a phone and charge on-the-go. It’s also nice to see that it comes with an integrated stand!

We know this is mostly an iPhone feature, but you can still charge Android phones with it; they just won’t stay magnetically attached. You can definitely leave a phone charging on top of it, though, lying on a flat surface. Additionally, magnetic functionality can be added if you get magnetic cases for your Android device, and there are also adapters. Otherwise, you can also charge wired using the USB-C port. Hurry! These deals might be gone soon, and they are all very special in their own ways.