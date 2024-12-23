The hottest charger deals for the home and car

Battery anxiety is no joke! Our smart devices and accessories are an important part of our lives. You want to make sure nothing dies in the middle of your day, so I like to keep my devices juicing up whenever possible, whether at home or on the go. Today, we came across a few really excellent deals on chargers of all kinds. We have options for the home, office, bedside, and car. And these are all great options with awesome features! Buy the Anker Nano Charging Station 67W for $39.99 ($26 off) Buy the iOttie iON Wireless Duo for $37.95 ($12 off) Buy the UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger for $26.99 ($13 off)

All of these offers are available from Amazon. The Anker and iOttie discounts are available to everyone as “limited time deals.” On the other hand, the UGREEN sale is only available to Amazon Prime members. You can learn more about Prime subscriptions here. New members get a 30-day free trial, so you might not even have to pay to get this deal!

Anker Nano Charging Station 67W

Being a bit of a nomad, there is an issue I have encountered at every place I have lived (they are many). I just have too many devices for the available outlets. It’s nice to get more outlets, and the Anker Nano Charging Station will do a great job keeping your devices charged at the desk, bedside, or wherever you want, really.

The unit comes with two AC outlets, which is truly a nice addition for plugging in any kind of device. Additionally, you’ll get two USB-C ports and two USB-A connections. The max output is 67W, which is enough to charge almost all smartphones at full speed. It can also charge many tablets and laptops. Additionally, it supports PPS, which many devices now require to charge at max speeds, including popular handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel 9 series.

Of course, it helps that it’s slim and very nicely designed. Anker also backs this product with a two-year warranty, which shows how confident the company is with its great products.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo

Now, if you’re looking for a wireless charger, this iOttie iON Wireless Duo deal is for you. It’s definitely one of the best-looking wireless chargers I’ve seen. The few that might look better are significantly pricier. It’s also very functional!

For starters, it has two wireless charging areas. One is for your phone, and it doubles as a stand. Additionally, there is a secondary section for charging accessories like smartwatches or wireless earbuds. These will charge your devices at up to 10W.

UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger

We don’t often pay much attention to car chargers. As long as they work, right? Well, I like to take advantage of fast charging wherever possible. Check out this UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger.

This car socket charger features two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. As its name implies, it can output a maximum of 130W. Only one of the USB-C ports can reach as much as 100W, though. The other ports are slower at 22.5W and 30W. This is still fast enough to fast-charge many smartphones, though! In fact, it can easily charge most tablets and plenty of modern laptops!

I also happen to like the design, which comes with a nice ring light that will look nice and also help you locate the charger in the dark. Holiday deals are coming to an end soon. In fact, they are already becoming less common. Go take advantage of these offers while you can!

