Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

How to change your TikTok username and nickname

Transform your TikTok titles in two quick taps.
By

Published on14 hours ago

TikTok has become one of the most popular mobile apps, with over 1 billion users worldwide. Every day, new and ever weirder trends and hashtags are going viral. Therefore, you may want to update your username to fit the latest niche or better suit your personality. Here’s how to change your name on TikTok.

Read more: Ten best TikTok alternatives and apps for Android

QUICK ANSWER

To change your TikTok name, tap Profile in the bottom right, then tap Edit profile.

JUMP TO YOUR TIKTOK NAME

Your names on TikTok

There are two types of names on TikTok: Your username and your nickname. A username is the @handle other TikTok users can use to find your profile or tag you in videos. A nickname is an alias visible at the top of your profile, so others know what to call you.

While a username must be unique to one TikTok account, users can share the same nickname. Fortunately, you can change both, and the steps are the same no matter which device you use.

How to change your TikTok username

  • Tap Profile from the bottom right corner and Edit Profile from your account page.
  • Tap on Username.
  • Lastly, enter your desired username to see if it’s available. If it is, you’ll see a green checkmark beside the name.

It’s important to note that you can only change your username once every 30 days. Also, your username can only contain letters, numbers, underscores, and periods. However, you can’t place periods at the end of the username.

How to change your TikTok nickname

  • Tap Profile from the bottom right of the screen, then tap Edit Profile on your account page.
  • Tap on Name.
  • Type in your preferred name, then tap Save.

 

Nicknames can be up to 30 characters in length and include any symbols you like.

Read more: How to change your Instagram username in less than a minute

FAQs

Navigate to your Profile and tap Edit Profile to change your TikTok username or nickname.

You can change your TikTok nickname anytime, but you can only change your username once every 30 days.

TikTok removed the ability to change your age to prevent young people from circumventing content and feature restrictions related to age. If you need your account age to be different, you’ll have to create a brand new account.

You might like

GuidesHow-to's
Social MediaTikTok