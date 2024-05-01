How to change your TikTok username and nickname

TikTok has become one of the most popular mobile apps, with over 1 billion users worldwide. Every day, new and ever weirder trends and hashtags are going viral. Therefore, you may want to update your username to fit the latest niche or better suit your personality. Here’s how to change your name on TikTok. Read more: Ten best TikTok alternatives and apps for Android

QUICK ANSWER To change your TikTok name, tap Profile in the bottom right, then tap Edit profile. JUMP TO YOUR TIKTOK NAME How to change your TikTok username

How to change your TikTok nickname

Your names on TikTok There are two types of names on TikTok: Your username and your nickname. A username is the @handle other TikTok users can use to find your profile or tag you in videos. A nickname is an alias visible at the top of your profile, so others know what to call you.

While a username must be unique to one TikTok account, users can share the same nickname. Fortunately, you can change both, and the steps are the same no matter which device you use.

How to change your TikTok username Tap Profile from the bottom right corner and Edit Profile from your account page.

from the bottom right corner and from your account page. Tap on Username.

Lastly, enter your desired username to see if it’s available. If it is, you’ll see a green checkmark beside the name.

Tap on "Edit profile" Tap on your "Username" Chang your username and tap "Save"

It’s important to note that you can only change your username once every 30 days. Also, your username can only contain letters, numbers, underscores, and periods. However, you can’t place periods at the end of the username.

How to change your TikTok nickname Tap Profile from the bottom right of the screen, then tap Edit Profile on your account page.

from the bottom right of the screen, then tap on your account page. Tap on Name.

Type in your preferred name, then tap Save.

Tap on "Edit profile" Tap on "Name" Type your desired name

Nicknames can be up to 30 characters in length and include any symbols you like.

FAQs

How do I change my name on TikTok? Navigate to your Profile and tap Edit Profile to change your TikTok username or nickname.

Can I change my TikTok name before 30 days? You can change your TikTok nickname anytime, but you can only change your username once every 30 days.

I need to change my age as well. How do I do that? TikTok removed the ability to change your age to prevent young people from circumventing content and feature restrictions related to age. If you need your account age to be different, you’ll have to create a brand new account.

