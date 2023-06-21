What are Cash App's transaction, spending, borrowing, and Bitcoin limits?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Cash App is a great solution to send or receive money in a pinch. The mobile payment service lets you easily transfer cash with other Android and iOS users. While the service is not a bank, it is backed by one and implements withdrawal, transfer, and borrowing limits to protect itself and consumers. Here’s everything you need to know about Cash App limits.

Are there Cash App withdrawal limits? You can withdraw money from an ATM using Cash App’s Cash Card. This physical Visa debit card is linked to your account and can be used as a regular banking card. This means you can make payments at grocery stores, complete online payments, or withdraw notes from ATMs.

Cash App withdrawal limits are implemented to protect users and are set at: $1,000 per day.

$1,000 per ATM transaction.

$1,000 per week. You cannot check your Cash App balance using an ATM just yet, so be sure how much you have in your account before trying to draw cash.

What are Cash App’s Bitcoin limits?

Cash App also imposes a Bitcoin withdrawal limit or minimum transfer limits that affect withdrawal speed. You’ll need to withdraw at least 0.001 BTC to access the free Standard withdrawal speed, while 0.00005 BTC can be drawn using Rush and Priority speed withdrawals. Thankfully, you can withdraw Bitcoin at any time.

If you’re transacting in Bitcoin, you can deposit a maximum of $10,000 worth of BTC per seven-day period. Finally, if you send Bitcoin to another user via a $Cashtag, the minimum transfer amount is set at 0.00001 BTC.

What are Cash App’s spending limits? The Cash App Cash Card base spending limits are as follows: $7,000 per day, resetting at 7 PM ET daily.

$10,000 per week, resetting weekly on Saturday at 7 PM ET.

$15,000 per month, resetting monthly at 7 PM ET on the last day of the month.

How much can I send and receive on Cash App?

Cash App limits unverified users to send just $250 every seven days. They’re permitted to receive $1,000 every 30 days. Verified users get fewer restrictions. They can send up to $7,500 every seven days but are not subject to any limits when receiving cash.

What are Cash App’s borrowing limits? Finally, Cash App Borrow allows eligible users to take out small, short-term loans limited to between $20 and $200. These must be paid back over four weeks with a 5% flat interest fee. If you don’t repay the loan within this period, you’ll receive a week’s grace period, after which an extra interest penalty applies.

