Cash App’s new tap-to-pay accessory is silly, shiny, and probably going to sell out

TL;DR Cash App has launched Cash App Tags, NFC payment accessories linked to the Cash App Card.

The first model is the Cash App Wand, a $25 pearlescent keychain available in limited supply.

It works anywhere Visa tap-to-pay is accepted and can be locked or deactivated in the app.

Cash App has apparently looked at the simple act of tapping to pay and decided it needed a little more theater. The company has launched Cash App Tags, which are NFC-enabled payment accessories linked to the Cash App Card. The first one isn’t a subtle bracelet or sleek belt buckle — it’s called the Cash App Wand.

How often do you use NFC? 235 votes Every day! Cash is dead. 56 % A few times a month. It's handy for certain things. 24 % Infrequently. I'll use it when I'm forced to. 8 % Not at all. 12 %

According to the announcement on the company website, the Wand is available starting today through Cash App for $25. It’s only being released in a limited run for now, and you’ll need an active Cash App Card to use it. Once activated in the app, the Wand can be used anywhere Visa tap-to-pay is accepted. In other words, it works much like the Cash App Card itself, except you’re tapping an accessory that looks like a toddler’s toy instead of your phone or smartwatch.

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If it looks a bit silly to you, as it does to me, you’re probably older than the target audience. The company says it was designed with Gen Z in mind and points out that one in five American teens already have a customizable Cash App Card. Cash App also cites its own survey, which claims that 38% of Gen Z consumers buy collectibles, accessories, or limited-edition items at least monthly.

Cash App also makes a practical argument, saying Tags are meant for quick payments when your phone or wallet is buried away, or when using a phone is awkward or not allowed. The Wand has a keychain attachment, so it can be clipped to a bag or your keys. The Tags include real-time transaction alerts, 24/7 fraud monitoring, and the ability to instantly lock, unlock, or deactivate the accessory from within Cash App.

The Wand is only the first Cash App Tag, with more limited-run designs set to arrive in the coming weeks before general availability later this summer. Cash App says the idea could eventually expand into other form factors, including clothing and jewelry. Given the target audience, I imagine the next one will be a payment Labubu or something else that makes me feel old on TikTok.

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