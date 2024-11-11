Cash App users have one last chance to grab their part of a $15 million settlement

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Block Inc., owner of Cash App, and Cash App Investing agreed to a $15 million settlement earlier this year after being accused of negligence and breaching obligations.

If you have been or are a Cash App user, you have one more week to claim a part of the settlement.

Those who are eligible can get up to $2,500 for reimbursement.

If you are a current or former user of Cash App, you may want to check your inbox. There’s a good chance you probably received a message at some point saying you’re eligible to claim a part of a $15 million settlement. Those who are eligible need to act fast as there is only about one week left to submit your claim.

Block Inc. — the owner of Cash App — and Cash App Investing agreed to a settlement of $15 million earlier this year. The companies were accused of negligence and breaching obligations both in 2022 and 2023. The first incident involved a former employee accessing account data without permission, while the second involved “an unauthorized user” accessing Cash App accounts using recycled numbers connected to the accounts. Block Inc. and Cash App Investing are also accused of not protecting the accounts after both incidents.

According to The Hill, Cash App users have about a week to go (November 18) before claims will stop being accepted. The website for the settlement states that you are eligible if: You’re a current or former customer of Cash App and/or Cash App Investing, or any of its affiliates, parents, or subsidiaries.

Your account was accessed without permission.

There were unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals or transfers of funds to or from your account between Aug. 23, 2018, and Aug. 20, 2024. If you want in on the settlement, you’ll have to submit your claim by November 18, 2024. For anyone who didn’t get an email, you can complete the form on the settlement site.

Depending on the situation, you can get up to $2,500 “for out-of-pocket losses.” Meanwhile, others will be reimbursed $25 for lost time and for documented transaction losses. This can be stacked three times for a total of $75.

