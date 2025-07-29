CashApp's cross-platform Pool tool means none of your friends have an excuse for not pitching in

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Cash App is rolling out a new feature called “Pools.”

Pools is a group payment feature that allows people to chip in money toward a large payment, whether they use the app, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

Members can be invited to a Pool in-app via their $cashtag or through a shareable link for external payments.

Rounding up people for a group purchase can be a hassle, especially if some of those people use different payment apps. However, Cash App is introducing a new feature that could make the process a little more seamless for everybody.

Today, Block, the owner of Cash App, announced the launch of a feature called “Pools.” True to its name, Pools is a group payment feature that allows you to invite people to chip in towards a group purchase, like a group vacation. A pool can be created by going to Cash App payment tab.

What stands out about this feature is that you’ll be able to invite Google Pay and Apple Pay users to contribute, in addition to other Cash App users. Members can be invited to a Pool in-app via their $cashtag. For those who use Google Pay or Apple Pay, you’ll be able to send them a shareable link they can use to contribute to the pool.

In addition to sending out invites, the organizer can name the pool and set a target amount. They’ll also have the ability to close the pool, transfer the money to their balance, and make the purchase.

At the moment, Pools is only available to a select group of Cash App users. However, Block says it has plans to expand availability to all users in the coming months. Once availability opens up, it should prove to be a useful tool for those who have friends who use other payment apps.

