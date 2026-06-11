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Cash App's new mobile network doesn't sound like a very good deal

Cash App Mobile's service is pricier than other popular MVNOs.
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53 minutes ago

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Cash App stock photo 9
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Cash App is launching an MVNO wireless service.
  • Cash App Mobile operates on AT&T’s 5G network and costs $40 per month.
  • Availability is limited to start, “with broader availability planned in the coming months.”

Cash App is launching its own wireless service. Starting this year, you’ll be able to purchase 5G connectivity from inside the mobile payments app on a plan that costs $40 a month.

Cash App Mobile runs on AT&T’s network and comes with unlimited 5G data. Cash App‘s announcement didn’t mention specific data speeds or throttling limitations. The MVNO is being facilitated by connectivity middleman Gigs, which has recently partnered with companies like Walmart and Klarna to launch their own branded mobile plans.

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At $40 per month, Cash App Mobile doesn’t look like all that good a deal relative to other prepaid MVNO plans from the likes of Visible, which has plans starting at $25, or Mint Mobile, whose promotional pricing can bring fees as low as $10 per month. But for people already using Cash App, the convenience of getting wireless service through a familiar and accessible platform may be appealing.

Cash App Mobile is rolling out now for “select users.” Cash App says the service should be available generally later this year.

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