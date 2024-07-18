Google Play Store expands payments options with Cash App integration

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Cash App recently announced its integration with Google Play.

You can soon start using your Cash App balance or a linked debit card to make purchases on the Play Store.

Cash App, a financial services platform that allows users to transfer money, buy stocks, and make payments, has announced its integration with Google Play. Going forward, you’ll be able to use your Cash App balance or a linked debit card on the Google Play Store when purchasing games, movies, books, or Android apps.

Regarding this integration, Pete Albers, Director, Google Play Retail & Payments Activation, told Business Wire, “We’re continuously expanding payment options on Google Play, and adding Cash App Pay is a significant step in giving users more choice and convenience while meeting their evolving payment preferences.”

One of the reasons behind this move is the fact that more and more consumers are moving away from traditional payment solutions to alternative options like Cash App Pay. Tanuj Parikh, head of partnerships at Cash App, noted, “Next gen shoppers are demanding more choices at checkout, and we know they’re also looking for more ways to pay with their own money.”

As of this writing, Cash App Pay is not yet live on the Play Store as an alternative payment method. However, it will soon join existing payment methods like credit and debit cards, PayPal, and Google Play Credit. When it launches on the Play Store, you should be able to view it in your Payment methods on the Play Store app.

