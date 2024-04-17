Casetify expands its charging solutions with a Qi2 car charger, 240W charging cable

TL;DR Under its PowerThru series, Casetify has announced a new wireless car charger, two wall chargers, and a USB-C charging cable.

The wireless car charger is priced at $75 and offers 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging.

The wall chargers offer charging speeds of 33W and 67W, while the charging cable supports charging speeds of up to 240W.

Casetify, the brand always in the news for its customizable phone cases, has announced three additions to its “PowerThru by Casetify” collection. These include a Qi2 car charger, a couple of wall chargers, and a new charging cable.

The new wireless car charger leverages MagSafe technology to make it easy for devices to snap on and off while driving. An adjustable arm and flexible joint should ensure optimal viewing angles and a secure grip. This charger is Qi 2.0 certified, providing 15W wireless charging to MagSafe-compatible iPhones from the iPhone 12 series and above. As with many Casetify products, it comes in various prints for personalization.

Next up are the new multi-port wall chargers. For those needing to power multiple modern devices, the 67W model offers two USB-C PD ports. The 33W model offers lower speeds but more versatility with one USB-C and one USB-A port for charging two devices simultaneously. Both wall chargers utilize GaN technology for faster charging in a compact design.

A new USB type-C to type-C charging cable completes the new releases. It features a stylish color-block design and incorporates recycled materials. The cable supports USB PD 3.1 charging speeds with a theoretical limit of up to 240 Watts.

Casetify doesn’t specify the USB data transfer speeds for their new cable. Considering Apple’s own 240W charging cable is limited to older USB 2.0 speeds (480Mbps), it’s possible Casetify’s cable offers similar capabilities.

This could be an essential distinction for buyers, as USB 2.0 speeds (supported by iPhone 15 and 15 Plus) are significantly slower than the USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds (10Gbps) that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models support.

The new Qi2 car charger retails for $75, placing it in the upper tier of car charging solutions. The 33W and 67W wall chargers are priced at $40 and $70, respectively. Finally, the 240W charging cable costs $30, which might feel a bit steep, especially if it’s limited to USB 2.0 speeds.

Casetify’s existing PowerThru lineup includes a magnetic Power Bank, a 2-in-1 Charging Stand for iPhones and AirPods, and a MagSafe-style wired charger. All products are available on the Casetify website.

