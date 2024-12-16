Here's why you should read the fine print on your monthly carrier bill

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Over the last few years, we’ve seen major mobile providers raise prices in several ways. First, many carriers scaled back on perks while steadily increasing plan prices over time. Then came the introduction of new fees, ostensibly to cover infrastructure and operational costs, such as T-Mobile’s Regulatory Programs and Telco Recovery Fee (RPTR Fee). These fees are especially easy to overlook, as they often increase without much apparent warning.

Unlike major plan changes, which typically come with clear email notifications, these hidden fees often rise much more quietly. Unless you scrutinize your bill, you might not even notice. Reddit is littered with posts lamenting this issue, including this one from an AT&T Fiber customer who was shocked when their bill increased by $5 without notice. But it was in fact in the fine print. Verizon also received similar complaints for its recent sudden fee increase as well.

These charges are usually buried at the bottom of the statement — on Verizon bills, for example, the most recent increase to its Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge was found on a small, single page at the end of the document. Verizon has already faced legal backlash over these fees in the past, though it still continues to charge the fee even after settling out of court for its deceptive practices to the tune of $100 million (it’s actually raised it since then.) T-Mobile is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over its fee as well, though again we don’t imagine it will change anything in the grand scheme.

While carriers argue these charges are necessary for day-to-day operations and infrastructure development, many see them as a workaround to increase costs without openly raising plan prices.

I agree with those who believe such fees shouldn’t be allowed due to their deceptive and easily hidden nature. Imagine if any other business tried this. You finish shopping for groceries, only to find an extra fee below the tax. When you complain, the cashier explains it’s to cover the cost of keeping the lights on or building new stores. Sounds absurd, right?

Unfortunately, knowing about a fee increase doesn’t give you much recourse — you can’t exactly opt out. However, it’s still useful information, especially for those on autopay who might otherwise miss the small increases, which typically range from 10 to 50 cents each time. Being aware of these changes can also give you leverage.

If you’re considering switching to a prepaid plan — or even just thinking about it casually — an upcoming fee increase could be a good opportunity to call your provider’s customer service. Mention that you’re considering canceling your service due to the latest hike. Providers may offer a loyalty discount to retain you, which could be worth the effort. It’s always worth a shot. For those interested, we have a guide that walks through the process of negotiating a lower bill.

