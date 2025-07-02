Carrera Smart Glasses drop to a new record-low price, nearly half off

Yesterday, we reported on a fantastic deal for the Amazon Echo Frames, but we know some of you may prefer something more stylish. If you want smart glasses that also look great, the Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa are also on sale, saving you nearly half of the retail price. Buy the Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa for $199.99 ($190 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but there is a caveat. This is an Amazon Prime exclusive offer. You can learn more about Amazon Prime plans and pricing here. Keep in mind that new subscribers get a 30-day free trial, so you might be able to access this deal, as well as next week’s Prime Day sales, for free!

In terms of functionality, the Carrera Smart Glasses are pretty much the same as the Amazon Echo Frames. Of course, the only main difference is that Carrera’s models are more stylish and come from a renowned fashion brand.

While the Carrera Smart Glasses are more expensive at $199.99, this is a new record-low price for these sunglasses. These may not feature a camera, but they are still pretty functional and capable.

They feature bigger temples compared to the non-smart alternatives, but that’s because that’s where most of the technology lives. These have both speakers and microphones. This means you can listen to your music, make or take calls, and more, all hands-free.

Of course, you will also get direct access to Alexa and all its capabilities. You can use the digital assistant to request music, check on the weather, ask for any random information, solve math problems, and even control your smart home devices. We usually showcase the dark sunglasses, but you don’t need to use them as a simple comfort accessory for sunny days. It’s possible to add prescription glasses. Learn more about prescription replacements here. I’ve always liked these Carrera designs, so I am seriously tempted by this deal. Are you signing up for this deal? Make sure to act quickly. While this deal will likely stick around until Amazon Prime Day ends, we’ve seen hot products go out of stock during these discount events. If you have Prime, you might as well lock in the offer now.