Would you spend $130,000 on a car without Android Auto?

GM just announced its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Cadillac Escalade IQ EV. The new Escalade has almost all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a $130,000 car, including a 55-inch LED display. But there’s one glaring omission that would have fit perfectly with that massive display, Android Auto.

Back in March, it was revealed that GM had plans to restrict access to both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its future EVs. Instead, the company would work on building its own custom infotainment systems with the help of Google. A move that has garnered a lot of backlash from automotive enthusiasts since the announcement.

You’d think that being on an Android Automotive platform, the Esclade IQ EV would at least give you the option to use Android Auto. But it looks like that won’t be the case. According to The Verge, it has received confirmation that compatibility for the phone projection feature is completely absent.

If you’re wondering why GM would make such an unpopular move, it likely has something to do with the company’s plans to generate revenue from entering the software-as-a-service business. According to GM Authority, the automaker wants to generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by as early as 2030 by offering software-as-a-service products. Having a software platform would allow it to create a revenue-sharing model for paid apps developed by third-party companies. According to the outlet, GM’s senior VP of innovation and growth has said that he thinks new vehicle owners would be willing to pay up to $135 per month for various subscription-based apps and features.

But what do you think? Would you be willing to pay $130,000 for a car missing an important feature like Android Auto? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

