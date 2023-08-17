Poll: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, or your car’s infotainment, what do you use?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

There are a variety of in-car infotainment systems today, with Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay ruling the roost. But we also see proprietary systems and older entertainment systems in use.

We recently saw the news that GM would drop Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay in its electric vehicles. And that got us wondering what you use in your car. Let us know by answering the poll below.

What car infotainment system do you use? 482 votes Android Auto 64 % Apple CarPlay 10 % Proprietary infotainment system 10 % Bluetooth/Aux/USB 12 % I don't have a car 3 %

Android Auto and CarPlay are both popular options nowadays, as the likes of Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, and VW all support both platforms. In saying so, we’ve also seen some brands like Tesla offer their own solutions.

Then again, many cars still offer more basic entertainment systems consisting of Bluetooth, USB, or even an aux cable at best. Me? I still use Bluetooth in my older Ford Figo.

