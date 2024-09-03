Canva actually thinks its AI features justify a 300% price hike

Canva

TL;DR Canva is increasing the price of its Teams subscription by as much as 300%.

Users were informed via email of the huge price hike, which is set to take effect from September.

Canva has suggested that the new pricing reflects the enhanced value of its new AI-powered tools.

Design platform Canva has expanded its suite of AI-powered tools in recent years, so news of subscription prices going up perhaps shouldn’t be too surprising. What appears to have caught some users of the Canva Teams plan off-guard, though, is the sheer scale of the increase, as the company starts sharing new rates set to balloon by over 300% in some instances.

Subscribers to Canva Teams, which is tailored for businesses with multiple users, have been notified via email about the upcoming changes, as reported by The Verge. The move has sparked a backlash online, with complaints from users like Jenna Harding on Threads compelling Canva to justify the decision.

While Canva doesn’t seem to have publicly shared its new Teams pricing structure just yet, the Australian Financial Review reports that the cost of Teams in Australia will jump from a flat rate of $39.99 AUD per month for the whole team to $40.50 AUD per month for each user. For a team of five users, this translates to an annual increase from $480 AUD to $2,430 AUD. Similar hikes appear to be happening all over, and in the US, X user Will Sanders shared an excerpt from the Canva email he received, detailing how his $120-per-year subscription will ultimately rise to $500 per year (with the smallest conciliation of a 40% discount reducing it to $300 for the first year).

Do you have a subscription to an AI service? 2512 votes Yes, I do 13 % No, but I plan to subscribe in the future 3 % No, and I'm on the fence about subscribing 11 % No, and I don't plan to ever subscribe 73 %

Canva attributes these increases to the addition of new AI-powered features, telling The Verge, “Our suite of products has grown significantly over the last couple of years with the launch of new offerings like the Visual Suite and Magic Studio.” Given the choice, it’s possible that many users wouldn’t choose to pay more for AI-driven tools.

This marks a dramatic shift for a platform once known for its affordability compared to competitors like Adobe. According to a report by Startup Daily, the steep price adjustments are coming as Canva positions itself for a potential public listing in the US by 2026.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments