TikTok parent ByteDance reportedly developing its own XR glasses

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR ByteDance is reportedly working on mixed reality goggles.

Sources compare the size and shape of the goggles to Bigscreen’s Beyond headset.

It will come tethered to a puck, similar to Meta’s XR glasses.

Outside of AI, the hottest thing in tech these days seems to be smart glasses. We’ve known for a few months now that Meta is working on XR glasses, internally codenamed Phoenix (previously codenamed Puffin). Not to be confused with Orion, which is the social media giant’s AR glasses project. According to a new report, it looks like rival ByteDance has decided to follow Meta’s footsteps and create its own XR device.

Sources close to the matter have told The Information that TikTok’s parent company is developing a lightweight mixed reality device that resembles a pair of goggles. These goggles will reportedly be tethered to a pocketable puck that may double as a power source and computational device. Additionally, it appears that the company is working on developing specialized chips that will minimize the latency between what the user sees and their physical movements.

It’s reported that ByteDance has yet to finalize the design and specifications. However, the report compares ByteDance’s goggles to Meta’s Phoenix project. Both devices are also described as having a similar size and shape to Bigscreen’s Beyond headset. If you’re unfamiliar with the Bigscreen Beyond, you can see what they look like in the image below. The company calls it the “world’s smallest VR headset,” with the newest model weighing only 107g.

It’s reported that Pico, ByteDance’s mixed reality hardware division, is enlisting the help of Chinese suppliers for development. The report claims the division was previously working on a product that could rival Apple’s Vision Pro, but Pico pivoted to a lightweight device after Meta began working on glasses.

