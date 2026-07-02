Survey says this buried Android feature is a popular tool for those in the know

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Android is packed with useful features — it’s why we love the platform, right? While many of us know the lion’s share of these features, some go unnoticed, underappreciated, or plain undiscovered. Hilariously, I rediscover the swipe navigation bar to switch apps almost every day, when I’m trying to trigger the back action near the bottom of my phone.

My colleague Megan Ellis detailed some of her favorite buried Android features in a recent article, and asked readers to vote for theirs. So, which one came out on top? The results are available below.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Our poll racked up a nice round total of 3,100 votes, and with six clear options available to readers, I expected an even split. This isn’t the case, though. Instead, one buried Android feature came out head and shoulders above the rest.

According to respondents, our readers’ favorite buried Android feature, with 35.7% of the vote, is the Privacy Dashboard. This nifty little feature highlights the permissions that each app has used within the last day or so. It’s particularly useful for tightening up security on your device.

Coming in second, with 17.3% of the vote, is the option to change the power button’s functionality. Modern Android phones now repurpose the “side button” as a multifunction trigger to access a voice assistant or open the camera. Personally, I immediately change this button back to its original design brief on every phone I own, and judging by the vote share, many other readers do too.

The remaining options shared roughly similar vote shares. “QR codes for Wi-Fi sharing” received 13.2% of the support, “Using Quick Settings icons as shortcuts” garnered 12.9%, and “Setting a hotspot connection as metered” raked in 12.5%. Finally, “Adding additional shortcuts to your Quick Settings” brought up the rear with 6% of the vote. This doesn’t necessarily mean the feature is unpopular, but it may suggest that many voters see it as relatively well-known. Which of the many Android features is your favorite, buried or well-known? Let us know in the comments section below.

Follow