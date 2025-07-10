Deal alert: Rare $300 discount on Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless headphones

Still looking for the perfect high-end headphones? Amazon’s Prime Day event has thrown up a rare opportunity to grab a premium model at a significantly reduced price. The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones are now available at a deal price of $374, down from the usual $699. This 46% price drop is the real deal, as the same cans were selling at full price just days ago. Suffice it to say, this is easily the best deal we’ve ever tracked on the headphones. Bowers & Wilkins Px8 for $374 (46% off)

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 in Dark Forest is a limited edition model that stands out for its exceptional sound quality. This is achieved through 40mm carbon cone drivers paired with a 24-bit Digital Signal Processor, ensuring clarity and detail in the audio.

The advanced noise cancelation features six microphones for an immersive experience, and the luxurious design is crafted from soft Nappa leather and lightweight aluminum. Comfort is key, with up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charging capability providing seven hours of playback in just 15 minutes. User-friendly controls are available via physical buttons on the earcups.

For those who aren’t yet Prime subscribers, it’s worth noting that these Prime Day deals are exclusive to members. However, you can take advantage of a 30-day trial to access these discounts. Don’t miss the chance to experience premium audio with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 at an unbeatable price.