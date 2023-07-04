Poll: Have you ever bought a sponsored product you saw in a YouTube video?

Sponsored product segments are a staple in many YouTube videos, allowing these content creators to earn some extra cash. And there’s no shortage of companies offering sponsorships, such as the Ridge Wallet, HelloFresh, Raycons, Surf Shark VPN, and more.

So with all that in mind, we’re curious to find out whether you’ve ever bought a product or service featured in a sponsored segment on YouTube. Just to clarify, we’re not talking about a product featured in one of YouTube’s own pre-roll or mid-video ads. Rather, we’re talking about products specifically included in a YouTube video as part of a sponsored segment.

Have you ever bought a sponsored product you saw in a YouTube video? 251 votes Yes, I was happy with the purchase 11 % Yes, but I regretted it 2 % No, but I'd consider it 31 % No, and I would never 57 %

We can understand if you’ve bought some of these products or services. Maybe you were genuinely interested in them, or maybe you just wanted to support your favorite YouTuber.

Then again, I don’t blame you if you skip these products and services. These products can be a little hit-and-miss. For example, our sister website SoundGuys reviewed the Raycon E25 earbuds featured in countless sponsored segments, finding them to be “overpriced and outdated.” So content creators aren’t always saying “yes” to the best sponsored products.

Comments